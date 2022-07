LIST | First day of school for metro Atlanta and north Georgia districts

Back to school is just around the corner.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The new school year is just around the corner, in some cases only a couple weeks away.

Below, find a list of when metro Atlanta and north Georgia students return to the classroom. For a district-by-district alphabetical list, scroll further down:

Metro Atlanta & north Georgia first days of school

July 29 : Chattooga County Schools, Commerce City Schools, Jackson County Schools, Jefferson City Schools, Rome City Schools

: Chattooga County Schools, Commerce City Schools, Jackson County Schools, Jefferson City Schools, Rome City Schools August 1 : Atlanta Public Schools, Cherokee County Schools, Cobb County Schools, Fannin County Schools, Greene County Schools, Lumpkin County Schools, Madison County Schools, Morgan County Schools, Newton County Schools, Paulding County Schools, Pickens County Schools, Rockdale County Schools

: Atlanta Public Schools, Cherokee County Schools, Cobb County Schools, Fannin County Schools, Greene County Schools, Lumpkin County Schools, Madison County Schools, Morgan County Schools, Newton County Schools, Paulding County Schools, Pickens County Schools, Rockdale County Schools August 2 : Barrow County Schools, City Schools of Decatur, Haralson County Schools, Polk County Schools, Thomaston-Upson County Schools, Walton County Schools

: Barrow County Schools, City Schools of Decatur, Haralson County Schools, Polk County Schools, Thomaston-Upson County Schools, Walton County Schools August 3 : Banks County Schools, Bartow County Schools, Bremen City Schools, Buford City Schools, Butts County Schools, Clarke County Schools, Clayton County Schools, Douglas County Schools, Griffin-Spalding County Schools, Gwinnett County Schools (grades K, 1, 6, 9 and small group), Heard County Schools, Henry County Schools, Marietta City Schools, Oconee County Schools, Putnam County Schools

: Banks County Schools, Bartow County Schools, Bremen City Schools, Buford City Schools, Butts County Schools, Clarke County Schools, Clayton County Schools, Douglas County Schools, Griffin-Spalding County Schools, Gwinnett County Schools (grades K, 1, 6, 9 and small group), Heard County Schools, Henry County Schools, Marietta City Schools, Oconee County Schools, Putnam County Schools August 4 : Coweta County Schools, Fayette County Schools, Forsyth County Schools, Gilmer County Schools, Gordon County Schools, Gwinnett County Schools (grades 2-5, 7-8, 10-12), Towns County Schools

: Coweta County Schools, Fayette County Schools, Forsyth County Schools, Gilmer County Schools, Gordon County Schools, Gwinnett County Schools (grades 2-5, 7-8, 10-12), Towns County Schools August 5 : Calhoun City Schools, Dawson County Schools, Habersham County Schools, Hall County Schools, Rabun County Schools, Troup County Schools, White County Schools

: Calhoun City Schools, Dawson County Schools, Habersham County Schools, Hall County Schools, Rabun County Schools, Troup County Schools, White County Schools August 8 : DeKalb County Schools, Fulton County Schools, Oglethorpe County Schools (last names A-L)

: DeKalb County Schools, Fulton County Schools, Oglethorpe County Schools (last names A-L) August 9 : Gainesville City Schools, Oglethorpe County Schools (last names M-Z), Pike County Schools

: Gainesville City Schools, Oglethorpe County Schools (last names M-Z), Pike County Schools August 10 : Floyd County Schools

: Floyd County Schools August 11 : Jasper County Schools, Meriwether County Schools

: Jasper County Schools, Meriwether County Schools August 12 : Union County Schools

: Union County Schools August 15: Carrollton City Schools

First day of school for metro Atlanta & north Georgia districts