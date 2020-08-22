Floyd Co. backs off district-wide virtual learning, closes only 3 schools; masks now required

It comes less than a day after the district announced that it would be closing all schools to in-person learning for two weeks.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — In a reversal, Floyd County Schools said that only three schools will have to switch to virtual learning after several cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the district.

According to a statement from the district, only Coosa High School, Coosa Middle School, and Pepperell Primary school will be closed for the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 28. All other schools in the district will continue with in-person learning.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 12 positive COVID-19 cases among the students and employees in the district, which has resulted in 530 students and staff needing to quarantine for two weeks.

Going forward, the district said schools would only be closed to in-person learning on an individual school basis, and determined by the number of positive cases in the school and the number of students and staff that need to quarantine.

One major update for the district is that masks or face coverings will now be required for all students, employees, and business-essential visitors while inside any school building, and when at least six feet of social distancing is not feasible.

Extracurricular and after school activities will continue; the district said the exception is due to the limited size of the groups and additional safety measures in place.

Classes began on Aug. 13 with the options of in-person and virtual learning for students. The district said they welcomed more than 8,000 students back into the classrooms for in-person learning.

