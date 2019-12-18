JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Jackson County School System officials announced that students at its six elementary schools will get an extra day off for the holiday break due to a flu outbreak.

They said the flu has affected a "significant" number of students and staff.

The school district says its two middle and two high schools will run on the early release schedule previously announced to accommodate end-of-the-semester testing. They say there has been "far less impact" in the student and staff population at those schools.

"Georgia Department of Community Health recommends an epidemic consideration when more than 10 percent of the students are affected," Jackson County superintendent April Howard said.

She said more than 14 percent of students and teachers were absent on Wednesday.

"While we regret that children will miss the last day before the winter holiday, we feel this is the best decision for the well-being of our children, staff, and their families," Howard said.

She said the facilities team will be "working diligently" to clean and disinfect the schools during the break.

