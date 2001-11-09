Metro Atlanta high school shifts to virtual learning after rise in COVID cases

Forest Park High School will switch to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 27.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Students and staff at Forest Park High School are going virtual starting on Monday, Sept. 13.

Clayton County Public Schools said the school will stay remote until Friday, Sept. 24 due to a rise in COVID cases. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27.

Nine other schools in the district headed back to the classroom Friday. Those schools have been learning virtually since Thursday, Aug. 26.

On Thursday, the school district announced Sequoyah Middle School will go virtual starting Friday due to a number of staff members having to quarantine.

Students and staff at Sequoyah Middle School will also be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pickup. Parents and guardians are asked to contact the school for meal services because pickup times vary by location.