Former Atlanta Schools superintendent gets new gig with Gallup

She will advise Gallup and its clients on transforming education systems.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Meria Carstarphen will be joining Gallup as a senior scientist, its first-ever with a focus on education.

In the role, Carstarphen will advise Gallup and its clients on transforming education systems as well as equity and inclusion and student development, according to reporting from 11Alive's news partner the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

“We are excited to have Dr. Carstarphen with her focus on education join our distinguished ranks of world-renowned researchers and thought leaders, including two Nobel Laureates, as they lend their expertise to topics that include literally every big issue facing humankind,” said Jim Clifton, chairman and CEO of Gallup.

Carstarphen joined APS in 2014, leading the organization after a widespread cheating scandal that saw the indictment of the previous superintendent the late Beverly Hall.

As superintendent, Carstarphen helped boost lagging performance indicators in the school system and was popular with parents. However, in October of 2020, a majority of school board members did not support extending her contract, which was up that summer.

Carstarphen also served as superintendent in Austin and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“Nationally recognized as an experienced public education leader skilled at managing billion-dollar organizations efficiently and effectively, her collective impact spans over 800,000 students, more than 20,000 employees and hundreds of schools,” Gallup said in a news release about the recent hire.