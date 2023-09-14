Former APS superintendent will soon start a new role

Dr. Lisa Herring officially begins her role on Monday, Sept. 18.

ATLANTA — A former superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools will soon start a new role within the U.S. Department of Education.

Dr. Lisa Herring will join the department as a consultant and strategic adviser to U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, a release stated Thursday.

Herring officially begins her role on Monday, Sept. 18. She will also use her past experience with rural and urban communities, in both public and private schools, to help strengthen the U.S. Department of Education's relationships with state and local educators.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team," Cardona said.

Back in August, Herring announced she was transitioning out of her role as APS superintendent nearly a year ahead of schedule. She previously said she would serve in a consultant role with the school system through Dec. 31. Herring joined APS during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before APS, Herring served in several other roles including as superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama; chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky; and deputy superintendent of academics for the Charleston County School District in South Carolina.

With 20+ years of experience in K-12 education, she also previously served in several other leadership positions for DeKalb County Schools, Macon and private schools in Pittsburgh.