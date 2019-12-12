ROME, Ga. — A former Fulton County paraprofessional that also worked with students with special needs has been sentenced for possession of a massive amount of child porn.

Adam Brent Nesbitt, 41, or Rockmart was convicted after investigators found roughly 800 images and 600 videos of child pornography - mostly of children under 12 years old.

“It is disturbing when we learn that a person entrusted to care for our children engages in this type of disgusting behavior,” U.S. Attorney Byung Pak said. “Tragically, possession of child pornography continues to victimize and abuse the children in the images every time they are disseminated.”

According to charges and other information presented in court, officials from Dropbox and Facebook notified the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in September 2018 when they found what they believed was child porn on Nesbitt's accounts. That organization then contacted law enforcement in Georgia.

Investigators from the Homeland Security Investigations and the Police County Police Department eventually searched Nesbitt's home and account discovering the hundreds of disturbing images and videos.

“We as a society expect more from those who care for our children than this and the law enforcement community is ready to vigorously uphold the law to protect the children of our community,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama.

In August, Nesbitt pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison followed by 10 years supervised release.

A media release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Nesbitt was a paraprofessional at a school in Sandy Springs. 11Alive also followed up on a voicemail received from Woodland Elementary School regarding a former staff member.

In response, a school system spokesperson provided its official response which read:

“Fulton County Schools has multiple processes in place to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Predators like this concern us all and we appreciate the work of the law enforcement and prosecutors to see him come to justice. We have, and will remain vigilant in protecting our students.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen and brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

