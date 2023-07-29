Pick up free school supplies and grocceries at Fulton County Schools' back-to-school pep rally

Attendees can look forward to a variety of giveaways, including free school supplies (while supplies last) and community vendor offerings.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Excitement is building as Fulton County Schools (FCS) prepares to kick off the new school year with a lively back-to-school pep rally aimed at bringing together Fulton families for a day of fun and informative activities.

According to a release, the district is hosting "First Day Fulton" on Saturday, July 29, at two locations: Banneker High School in College Park and North Springs High School in Sandy Springs. It's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to various giveaways, including free school supplies (while supplies last) and community vendor offerings. The event will feature a district department expo, allowing families to learn more about the various services and resources available within the district. Additionally, free groceries will be provided to support the community further.

Families can also take advantage of the health fair that will be taking place onsite, offering essential health screenings such as Form 3300, which includes the Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental and Nutrition Screening. Parents can also learn from experts about other crucial health-related information for their children's well-being.