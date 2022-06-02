70 DeKalb County schools participating in summer meals program

Parents or guardians can receive breakfast and lunches at 70 locations in the district.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Free meals will be available for students in DeKalb County again this summer, according to the school district.

All students 18 and younger can receive breakfast and lunch apart of the county's Seamless Summer Option Program.

The meals are free, and the program runs from June 2 to July 22.

“We see the faces of the families we’re serving and know that we are making a real difference by providing these meals during the summer months,” Dr. Connie R. Walker, DCSD’s Executive Director of School Nutrition Services, said.

Meals are available at any 70 DeKalb county schools hosting summer school classes.

Photo below | Seamless Summer Option Program 2022 locations

Head to their website or call the district's nutrition office for a complete list of locations at 678-676-1786. The district said to feel free to contact any site for specific mealtimes and days of operations.

