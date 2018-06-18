PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- It's not every day that you see a school resource officer willing to walk across the country with his students just as a way to connect with them.

That's exactly what School Resource Officer Deputy Don Apperson did with some of the children at Dobbins Middle School. Apperson came up with the idea to engage a group of students by “Walking to Washington, D.C.”

Of course, the students didn't physically spend their days walking across the nation, but they did calculate the miles. Jalen Burke, Safiyah Abdus-Shaheed, Stevie Watts, Cameron Whitley, and Ike Moore were the students who participated.

Deputy Apperson measured the distance from Dobbins Middle to D.C. and kept track of the kids' progress every day. The students would, run, jog, and walk every day to get closer to the goal.

The fun activity gave the students a chance to be active.

They were able to stay motivated because Deputy Apperson would update the daily progress. He would also tell them where they would be in the country if they were actually making the physical trip.

By the end of the school year, the students had completed the 685-mile journey.

Dr. Broyles, Mrs. Jones, Mrs. Bihari and Mrs. Whitehead, who are administrators and teachers of the school, also participated in the cross-country hike.

