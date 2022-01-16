This Georgia school district is delaying activities Monday due to the winter storm

ATLANTA — A winter storm is moving through metro Atlanta, causing icy and dangerous road conditions for drivers in the area. One Georgia school system is making adjustments to its schedule Monday due to the wintry weather.

The Fulton County School District said all activities will be delayed until after 10 a.m. on Monday morning. The district is urging drivers to be mindful of weather conditions and stay safe on the roads. District leaders said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information if circumstances change.