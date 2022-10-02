Fulton County school leaders promise to make security changes following stabbing of two students

A school mental health expert also shares de-escalation tactics for parents and teachers.

ATLANTA — Fulton County School leaders are promising to make major security changes following a brutal stabbing incident that happened at Banneker High School last month.

During a board of education meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Mike Looney said he would be using emergency spending power to hire an additional 10 security officers to be placed in schools that have had three or more group fights. The district said the schools included in that category are Banneker, Tri-Cities and Creekside High Schools. A spokesperson added they are waiting on data to confirm several other school recipients.

The move is all apart of Dr. Looney's plan to make school campuses safer across Fulton County. The superintendent stated that the officers will allow staff to de-escalate incidents before they become critical. The superintendent also explained that the district is looking into partnering with area juvenile courts, as well as local and state officials to curb the violence.

Kristen Hendrix, a school-based mental health expert with CHRIS 180, stated the most important thing that both parents and teachers can do to prevent these critical incidents is to watch for changes in behavior and ask questions.

“If their base line is this and now they’re coming in with their hoodies on and their head down or the opposite – look for those warning signs," she explained. "Then don’t be afraid to go through their social media, check their rooms, their phones. If you are concerned at all, ask questions. Create a dialogue.”

Hendrix said that the more aware parents and teachers are of changes, the better chance adults have at preventing violent incidents or outbursts from happening. She also adds that some children may be dealing with unresolved feelings from the pandemic, and that it's more important than ever for adults to offer support.