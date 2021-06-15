Fulton County Schools launch an innovative job recruitment campaign

Gus the Bus will debut at the FCS Admin Building on Powers Ferry Road in northwest Atlanta at 12:30 p.m.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools is hiring and they are debuting a new tool on Tuesday to recruit staff on the go!

The district introduced its new mobile recruitment bus to "streamline the hiring process for candidates seeking employment," according to a recent release.

"We knew we had to be competitive to set ourselves apart from other employers," Chief Talent Officer Ron Wade explained. "It's a new tool to finding prospective employees who otherwise would not know about all the jobs we have to offer aside from teaching."

A spokesperson for the school system said this a "one-stop-shop" approach to recruiting new employees.

There are about 3,000 to 4,000 non-teaching jobs, Wade said, that need to be filled. The jobs include bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, mechanical positions, electricians, and many more that are "critical" for district operations.

The bus was previously used to transport children with special needs, the release noted. It's been updated with wireless technology for potential employees who may not have direct access to personal computers.

"To be competitive we are offering incentives like paid training for bus drivers to get the required license, pension plans and signing bonuses for some positions," Wade said. "Our greatest asset is our employees, and we can't wait to 'drive' that point home to our potential new recruits."