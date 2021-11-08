Fulton County Schools offering virtual classes, a 'mask-optional hub' as alternative learning options

These serve as options for parents amid rising COVID cases in the county and the school district's decision to issue a mask mandate.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County School System has announced expended learning options for the school year, which includes a "mask-optional hub" for K-8 students.

On Wednesday, the school system announced a mask requirement for students at all facilities, including those in Johns Creek, because that city had now reached a high community spread of COVID to put it alongside the rest of Fulton County's cities. It had previously been the only city exempt for coming in just under the "high spread" threshold.

The district also introduced two more learning options on Thursday morning. These could stand as alternatives for parents who may not be comfortable sending their child to school amid the pandemic, and parents who don't want their child to abide by a mask mandate.

"FCS will provide parents with flexible schooling options to the extent possible and practical," the district said.

According to an explainer presentation the school system released in a Tweet, parents can enroll their children in grades K-2 in remote leaning or they can send their children in grades K-8 to learn at a "mask-optional" hub at the Crabapple Center. It's located at 10700 Crabapple Road in Roswell, which is the recently vacated Crabapple Middle School Campus.

Today FCS announces the intent to expand learning options for families to include K-2 remote learning & K-8 mask-optional hub. Tune in to the FCS Board Meeting live stream at https://t.co/C8Rm1uDRsI to learn more. Download Dr. Looney’s presentation https://t.co/nMARGy06XJ pic.twitter.com/93VspyGANI — FultonCountySchools (@FultonCoSchools) August 12, 2021

The virtual program for students in K-2, which has a seat availability of 300 students, opens on Sept. 7 and has a lottery-based admission. The presentation from the school district states, right now, it's only a one semester commitment and students will remain enrolled at home school using a device provided by Fulton County Schools.

Students eligible for enrollment at a district middle or elementary school can participate in the program at the Crabapple mask-optional learning hub, which also starts on Sept. 7. Fulton County Schools says students in this program will remain enrolled in their assigned school and classrooms, and can participate in activities available at their assigned school.

Face-to-face instruction will be offered to students in all core classes there, but specialty classes, like physical education or world languages, will be through the virtual program, the district says. Fulton County Schools said they're expecting to stop offering the mask-optional hub as an alternative at the end of the semester, but that can be subject to change.

"FCS will provide high-quality, uninterrupted, face-to-face instruction to the fullest extent possible," the district said.

The district says this is a "choice program," and they won't provide transportation for kids unless it's required by an individualized educational plan. Meals, however, will be provided by being transported from another school in the district to the hub.

Both the K-2 virtual program and the K-8 mask-optional hub are contingent on whether the district is able to recruit staff to fill classroom positions as needed, according to Fulton County Schools.