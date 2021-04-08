Fulton County Schools announces mask policy that will affect all cities in district except Johns Creek

It's not a blanket mandate but will apply immediately to most of the county.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools announced a mask policy on Thursday that will effectively put a mandate in place for most schools and facilities in the district.

The policy does not amount to a blanket mandate, but the school system said it would apply to "schools and facilities located in municipalities where the rate of infection exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents."

With the county as a whole registering 277 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks and COVID cases generally again on the rise, the school system said just one of the 14 cities in the county come in under the "High Community Spread" threshold.

The only city in the county registering fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents is Johns Creek, according to the school system's designations.

Johns Creek's nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools in the FCS system may not slip under the mask mandate for long - the city clocks in at 98 cases per 100,000 residents currently.

The policy will require masks for all students, personnel and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, and will go into effect on Monday (Aug. 9).

Additionally, FCS students and staff will be required to report positive or pending COVID tests and contact with anyone who has tested positive. Students awaiting test results can continue going to school if they are symptom free and wear a mask.

The school system will also allow students - regardless of vaccination status - to continue going to school in the event of contact with a person who has tested positive, under the conditions that the student is symptom free and wears a mask.