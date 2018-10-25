ATLANTA -- Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose will step down from his position in two months.

According to the communications spokesperson for the district, the Board of Education agreed to accept Dr. Rose's decision. His final day with the school district will be Dec. 20, the beginning of winter break for students and staff.

“The Board thanks Dr. Rose for his service to Fulton County, and for providing this time to develop a transition plan,” said Board President Linda Bryant. “We look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

The district said Dr. Rose cited personal reasons for his reason of stepping down. The board held a meeting to discuss his contract but after the executive session, school officials said said Dr. Rose announced he would not be seeking an extension to his contract.

“I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished over the past two years. It has been an honor to serve FCS,” said Dr. Rose. “I encourage everyone to acknowledge the success that has been forged by the men and women who serve Fulton County Schools.”

He joined the district as superintended in June 2016, accepting a three-year contract with an annual salary of $295,000. Dr. Rose previously served as superintendent in Beaverton, Oregon, the state’s third-largest school district.

