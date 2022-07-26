'Our hands are tied' | Driver shortage could mean tardy buses for Fulton County Schools

The county needs 200 drivers to be fully staffed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — With the clock ticking toward the first day of school, Fulton County is facing a critical shortage of drivers needed to transport students back and forth to class.

“This has been the worst driver shortage I’ve ever experienced,” said Vickie Cross, director of transportation for Fulton County Schools.

Districts all over metro Atlanta are trying to fill a bus driver shortage. When fully staffed, Fulton County has 820 school bus drivers. There are currently 600. Fulton County’s situation is dire enough that administrators are offering numerous incentives to attract new drivers and retain old drivers, but so far it hasn’t closed an enormous gap.

“You may be upset but honestly, our hands are tied,” Cross said to parents who may experience tardy buses.

The county had a driver shortage last year and parent Dagmarie Bermudez said that more than once, her son Adrian’s bus was late a half-hour or more.

“You’re a parent going to work in the morning and you’re waiting for a child to get on the bus, then you have to take them to school, it’s a whole chain,” said Bermudez.

Meanwhile, the shortage in other metro districts varies. Fayette County is looking for a dozen drivers, while Clayton County is looking for 60. The City of Atlanta wants 32 drivers. Cobb County tells us they need as many drivers as they can hire.

Incentives in Fulton County include a 3% pay boost. There’s a $2,000 incentive for new drivers and for those who agree to stay another year.

Drivers also no longer have to wait for a paycheck while they complete whatever training they need.

“If you come to us with a valid driver’s license and pass our background check, we’ll offer you a job,” Cross added. “We’re going to train you from day one with pay.”

Parents are encouraged to download the Here Comes the Bus app that will alert them if a bus is running late.