'Adults need to know how hard it is on kids' | Fulton County student shares roller coaster ride of emotions with COVID protocols in school

We all have days where the pandemic just never seems to end and that goes for kids, too.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — After two years of coronavirus, some days seem as if the pandemic will never end. As Fulton County 4th grader Alaya Horne shared, kids feel the same, too.

"It only hits me every once in awhile," she told 11Alive's Liza Lucas. "I don't think it's ever going to be over. It's honestly just heartbreaking."

Fulton County Schools recently loosened some COVID-19 safety restrictions, making masks optional and allowing visitors back in school buildings while sports events can return to 100% capacity.

Yet, Alaya still feels the daily pressures of the pandemic.

"Everyone's like 'social distance', 'wear your mask,'" she explained. "In our morning routine we have to put on our masks. I wish it was 'no' but it has to be 'yes' because COVID can't get itself out of the universe."

On days when it just feels like too much for a 10-year-old to deal with, Alaya confides in her mom.

"Every time something happens in school I tell her about it when I come home," she said. "It's hard that it's still going."

Alaya has previously said kids don't talk about the pandemic that much, but our conversation serves as a reminder that kids still feel the impact.

"A lot of adults need to know how hard it is on kids," she said.