Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free

ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November.

November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.

More than 40 colleges and universities have agreed to the initiative, waiving fees for high school seniors through Nov. 30.

Some schools have automatically waived the fee while others require a code which can be found here. Institutions such as Georgia State University and Valdosta State University are schools among the universities allowing Georgia high school seniors to apply for free. To see a full list of schools visit the GSFC website.

“While application fees may vary by institution, the cost savings to high school seniors taking advantage of these waivers can be significant," Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley said in a prepared statement.

For more information about November application fee waivers, available scholarships, and the application process, please visit GAfutures.org.