No tuition hike for Georgia colleges

Georgia’s sticker price was lower than all but three other states in the 16-state region.

ATLANTA — The 340,000 students at Georgia’s public universities and colleges won’t pay more for classes next fall, with regents approving flat tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Officials on Tuesday said they were able to hold tuition flat at the 26 schools for the second year in a row thanks to federal relief money and a small increase in state funding.

The typical Georgia undergraduate was charged $7,142 in tuition and mandatory fees this year. Many paid less because of financial aid or HOPE scholarships.