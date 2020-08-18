Gov. Kemp announces first allocation of relief funding will go to support education

The money will go toward six different services and programs in education

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday how money from the state's Governors Emergency Education Relief funding, set aside by the CARES Act, would be distributed.

The first allocation is going toward education -- from K-12 classrooms to the university level, his office announced.

"From Day One of my administration, I have made it clear that we will always work to keep Georgia's students, teachers, and administrators top of mind as we address educational needs in our state," Kemp said.

He said the funding will support broadband and connectivity extensions, mental health services, workforce training, childcare, and tech innovation as instructors move to online learning due to COVID-19.

"These are challenging times for our state, but we will continue to work around the clock to support our students and teachers, improve outcomes, and get people back to work," he said.

A news release from the governor's office breaks down and explains how the funds will be used:

Supporting Student Connectivity - $29.3 million

These funds will be used to provide school districts with more options to connect students to the internet this academic year by ensuring all of Georgia's 2,300 schools have broadband signal extenders from school buildings, and expanding learning environments to support on-campus, socially distanced learning. Options may also be available for transmitting mobile WiFi signals to students who live in multi-family housing.

Mental Health and Student Support Services - $11.5 million

Georgia will allocate $11.5 million in funds to support mental health and student support services within the University System of Georgia.

eCampus Initiative for Technical College System of Georgia - $10.4 million

The Technical College System of Georgia will receive $10.4 million to support its eCampus initiative, a program to provide in-demand online courses and programs to students throughout Georgia while minimizing time and expense.

Georgia Independent College Association COVID-19 Relief - $10 million

The Georgia Independent College Association, which includes Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), will receive $10 million in funds to support relief efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolstering the "Construction Ready" Program - $3.3 million

The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) will receive $3.3 million to expand its "Construction Ready" program to take Georgia residents from no experience to a construction career in 25 days through a boot-camp-style training, credentialing, and placement program.

Department of Early Care and Learning SOLVE Program - $17-19 million