Georgia Department of Education wants survey feedback on Language Arts

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Education wants to change how it teaches Language Arts statewide – and they want your input.

The state unveiled new proposed standards for teaching language arts for students in grades K-12 on its website.

For younger students, educators want to put a bigger focus on phonics. For older students, they want to put more focus on usage, syntax and word analysis.

Once approved by the state board, the standards will be implemented in the 2024-25 school year. The new standards will be used to train teachers, communicate with parents and update assessments.