State gets $18.5 million federal grant to expand virtual and personalized learning

ATLANTA — As more districts across the state are shifting to an online education model to start the upcoming school year, state leaders continue to work to improve virtual learning.

To help with that, the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) announced Thursday that they will receive an $18.5 million federal grant to expand virtual and personalized learning in the state.

Georgia is one of 11 states to get the Rethink K-12 Education Models (REM) grant.

The GaDOE said the money will be used to "improve the professional learning available to leaders and educators on personalized learning, expand student connectivity, and improve the infrastructure of – and expand access to – the Georgia Virtual School (GaVS).

“While Georgia educators have been amazing as they quickly pivoted to respond to the situation in March, we want to grow our ability to engage students using a personalized approach to learning,” said Dr. Caitlin McMunn Dooley, GaDOE’s Deputy Superintendent of Teaching & Learning. “This three-year grant will ensure long-term vision, leadership, and success using research-informed strategies for personalized learning.”