Georgia graduations are rising in 2022, DOE says

GEORGIA, USA — The Peach State's graduation rate has hit an all-time high at 84%, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

Districts struggled this year from COVID-19 learning loss with the pandemic's hold over the past two years, but Georgia schools have still shined when it comes to giving out diplomas.

The department reports that the overall graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012. A total of 107 Georgia school districts had graduation rates at or above 90%, and 41 districts recorded rates at or above 95%.

Here are the major school districts in the metro area that show an improvement in rates this year.

This year would make it the school district's second consecutive year, keeping a steady improvement in graduations.

It had about seven schools with rates above 96%.

Cambridge High School had the highest graduation rate in the school district, putting caps on the heads of 520 students in its most recent graduating class.

The county district had a slight increase in graduations this year.

Dekalb Early College Academy had a 100% graduation increase. The school increased its graduations by 2 points from the previous year.

Dekalb School of the Arts had the second-highest rate of graduation this year.

Cobb's traditional high schools had rates over 96.5%.

Harrison High school had the highest graduation rate at 97.2%, with four other schools over the 95 percentile.

All schools in the district had a combined rate of 83.2%. This percentage is the district's original numbers around the height of the pandemic. Last year, their numbers dropped to 82.5%, according to the Department of Education's 2021 report.