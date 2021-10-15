Georgia Highlands College to close Douglasville campus in spring

The University of West Georgia will offer help to those students for finishing up their degree programs.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Highlands College announced Friday it's closing one of its campuses and another institute of higher learning will be taking in its students.

The campus in Douglasville is set to close at the end of the 2022 spring semester, a decision that will impact about 135 students.

"We will continue our commitment to engage with future students in the Douglas County area just as we work with students in the surrounding counties around each of our locations, offering remote options and in-person learning at our nearby Paulding site," Dr. Dana Nichols, GHC’s interim president said in a release. "As we have for many years, we look forward to continuing our work with UWG to ensure current and future students succeed on their path toward a college degree."

The University of West Georgia will offer help and support for students who are finishing up their degree programs. The university will also partner to offer students course substitutions during the transition process.

The university will also assist dual enrollment students in the Douglas County School System that are currently taking classes at Georgia Highlands' Douglasville campus.