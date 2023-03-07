Georgia NAACP wants to meet with schools about diversity plans

The initiative comes days after the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

ATLANTA — In response to the recent Supreme Court decision regarding race-based admissions, the Georgia Coalition of the NAACP has initiated a statewide effort to safeguard diversity across college campuses. The organization aims to ensure that institutions, both public and private, pledge to prioritize diversity and maintain diverse student bodies.

Attorney Gerald Griggs, President of the Georgia NAACP, revealed that the leadership has already convened to discuss their next steps. This week, they plan to reach out to every college in the state of Georgia to advocate for diversity as a strength within the education system.

"We want to make sure that they pledge to use diversity as a strength and to have diverse student bodies," stated Attorney Gerald Griggs, emphasizing the significance of inclusivity in higher education.

The NAACP's efforts come just days after the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. Griggs emphasized the importance of preserving diversity on college campuses, mentioning that the recent ruling maintains some aspects of race-conscious college admissions.

According to Chief Justice Roberts' opinion, "Nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise."

Griggs expressed the organization's objective to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for higher education and a supportive environment on campus.

"We are more laser-focused because, again, affirmative action was not gutted. But there is a brighter concern on the vitality and validity of affirmative action," Griggs explained.

11Alive reached out to the University System of Georgia for its response to the NAACP's plans and whether they will meet with the organization's leaders. As of now, a response is awaited.