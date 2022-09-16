Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three are in the broader Atlanta region.

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally.

According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups."

In Georgia, three of those schools are in the broader Atlanta region. They included:

Jones Elementary School in Bremen

in Bremen Jefferson Elementary School in Jefferson

in Jefferson Armuchee Primary School in Rome

The three others in the Peach State are North Columbia Elementary School in Appling, Kings Chapel Elementary School in Perry and Trion Middle School in Trion.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

According to the Education Department, schools are recognized in one of two performance categories, either as an overall high-performing school or as an "exemplary achievement gap-closing" school that is "among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students."