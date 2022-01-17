x
Education

These Georgia school districts will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18

Schools are canceling classes on account of winter weather conditions.

ATLANTA — Some Georgia school districts are canceling class on Tuesday, Jan. 18 as parts of the state deal with the aftermath of a winter storm.

The weekend storm created icy and windy conditions Monday as a winter storm system eased its way out of Georgia leaving downed trees, snow and icy road conditions behind.

To promote safety, some Georgia school districts and certain campuses have taken precautionary measures to delay school. District leaders said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information if circumstances change.

Below is a list of closures for Tuesday, Jan. 18. 

Banks County Schools 

Gainesville City Schools 

Habersham County Schools

Hall County Schools 

Rabun County Schools 

White County Schools

Additionally, several other school districts will have a virtual learning day for Tuesday, Jan. 18. 

Dalton Public Schools

Pickens County Schools 

Union County Schools

Click here to stay up to date with all of the latest closings and delays in the area. 

