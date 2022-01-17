These Georgia school districts will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18

Schools are canceling classes on account of winter weather conditions.

ATLANTA — Some Georgia school districts are canceling class on Tuesday, Jan. 18 as parts of the state deal with the aftermath of a winter storm.

The weekend storm created icy and windy conditions Monday as a winter storm system eased its way out of Georgia leaving downed trees, snow and icy road conditions behind.

To promote safety, some Georgia school districts and certain campuses have taken precautionary measures to delay school. District leaders said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information if circumstances change.

Below is a list of closures for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Banks County Schools

Gainesville City Schools

Habersham County Schools

Hall County Schools

Rabun County Schools

White County Schools

Additionally, several other school districts will have a virtual learning day for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Dalton Public Schools

Pickens County Schools