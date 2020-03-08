Two Georgia students honored at North America Braille Competition

On a typical year, the students travel for the nation championship. This year it was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA — More than 1,100 students who are visually impaired from across the United States and Canada competed in the Braille Challenge to show their excellence in braille reading in writing. Two Georgia students are being honored for their skills.

The championship was held after 50 regional competitions. On a typical year, the students travel for the nation championship. This year, it was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Contestants competed at five levels in five different categories of braille literacy, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs.

Of those top students in North America, there are two champions from Georgia: Douglasville student Christopher Morgan and Acworth student Christopher Abel.

Morgan won the Sophomore Awards which is for 5th and 6th grades. Abel won the Varsity Award category, which is for grades 10th through 12th.

The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired. It motivates students grades 1-12 to hone and practice their braille literacy skills.