Georgia Tech sees rapid growth in intern housing program

The school is turning students away because the demand for intern housing has become so high.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Interest in intern housing from Atlanta companies and students has grown exponentially, said John Nussear, director of conference services at Georgia Tech.

When Nussaer first began the intern lodging program, the college was happy to house 30 interns.

“Now we're at a place in 2023 [where] between 500 and 600 interns are with us for the majority of the summer,” he told Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The Georgia Tech Intern Lodging Program hosts students from companies of various sizes. The program started in 2008 after Nussear was tasked by the college to research the market interests for intern housing in the city.