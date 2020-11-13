Georgia Tech to reduce budget by $33.7M; Open positions, some existing jobs being eliminated

'The effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on the state’s and Institute’s revenue is expected to continue for some time — necessitating difficult decisions.'

ATLANTA — A letter was sent out to the Georgia Tech campus Thursday notifying employees of changes and cuts that were coming as the school reduces its budget by $33.7 million for the fiscal year 2021.

The letter from Kelly Fox, executive vice president in Administration and Finance, explained that almost 130 vacant positions would be eliminated and nearly 30 existing positions would be impacted. Dozens of others plan to retire at the end of the year.

"Unfortunately, the effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on the state’s and Institute’s revenue is expected to continue for some time — necessitating difficult decisions," the letter reads.

It said some units have reduced operation costs and are having to make the hard decision to reduce the workforce -- this also in addition to the voluntary separation incentive program (VSIP).

"In total, 109 employees will retire by December 31 as a result of the VSIP," the letter said. " As part of the reductions in workforce, 129 vacant positions have been eliminated and 27 existing positions will be affected."

The letter added that the budget action plains align with Georgia Tech's strategic priorities in protecting student academic progression, protecting sponsored research that is self-funding, and protecting as much employment as possible while acknowledging that some will inevitably be affected.