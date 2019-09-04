For the first time, students with developmental disabilities who are a part of certificate program at Georgia Tech will be recognized at this year's graduation.

It's all thanks to their peers who pushed for the school to allow students in the Excel Program to be able to participate in commencement.

According to Georgia Tech's website, Excel is a four-year college program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program leads to two separate certificates and prepares students for career and personal success.

A petition on Change.org claimed that since Excel is a certificate program, the students who are a part of it don't get to be a part of graduation.

Georgia Tech officials told 11Alive on Sunday that students in programs like Excel are recognized for their achievements in celebrations and ceremonies. However, commencement exercises are dedicated for those who earn bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees.

But after an overwhelming number of Georgia Tech students expressed that they wanted that to change, the school's president said the eight students making up the first-ever Excel cohort will be formally recognized at the May 4 graduation ceremony this year.

Before school leaders made the decision, the online petition had thousands of signatures. The Student Government Association had also passed a resolution showing their support for inclusion.

Below is statement from Georgia Tech:

Institute Commencement exercises are dedicated events for individuals who earn bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees from Georgia Tech. However, Excel program students are integrated into nearly phase of campus life at Georgia Tech and an overwhelming number of Georgia Tech students expressed support for Excel students participating in commencement on May 4. Therefore, in addition to the Excel program completion ceremony scheduled for April 27, Georgia Tech President G. P. “Bud” Peterson said the eight students making up the first ever Excel cohort will be formally recognized at graduation May 4.

