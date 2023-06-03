Graduation plans change in Athens due to Stegeman Coliseum repairs

The ceremonies were relocated due to repairs at Stegeman Coliseum after part of the ceiling fell in on March 2.

Clarke County School District officials and administrators have announced a new plan for the 2023 high school graduation ceremonies in Athens.

The ceremonies were relocated due to repairs at Stegeman Coliseum after part of the ceiling fell in on March 2. The district has provided updated information, including contingency plans in the event of inclement weather.

Cedar Shoals High School

The graduation ceremony is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Waters-Wilkins Stadium.

Inclement Weather Plans

In the event of bad weather on the morning of May 25, the ceremony will be moved to 8 p.m. the same day at the stadium. If inclement weather persists throughout the day, the ceremony will be moved to the school gymnasium at 8 p.m. the same day.

If the weather is bad graduating, seniors will receive four tickets, which they will get at their graduation practice on Wednesday, May 24.

Clarke Central High School

The Clarke Central High School graduation ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at Billy Henderson Stadium.

Inclement Weather Plans

If the weather is unfavorable on the morning of May 26, the ceremony will be moved to 8 p.m. the same day at the stadium. In the case of stormy weather throughout the day, the ceremony will be moved to the school gymnasium at 8 p.m. the same day.

In this case, each graduating senior will receive four tickets, which they will get at their graduation practice on Wednesday, May 24. Officials will closely monitor the weather forecast leading up to the ceremony and will communicate any changes in a timely manner.

Classic City High School

The Classic City High School graduation ceremony will remain scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, in the Vernon Payne Meeting Hall at the CCSD District Office. School administration will communicate additional details about the ceremonies with graduating seniors.