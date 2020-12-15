Grady High School approves new name, now Midtown High School

It was a unanimous decision, according to a spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education officially approved the renaming of Henry W. Grady High School and Joseph E. Brown Middle School on Monday.

Grady High School will now be known as Midtown High School. The middle school will rechange its name to Herman J. Russell West End Academy.

Henry W. Grady High School, named after a man who campaigned against equality for freed slaves, has been the center of a long-standing controversy.

For years there have been rumblings and even a petition over removing Henry Grady's name. A committee was appointed back in early March by Atlanta Board of Education Chair Jason Esteves.

Following months of meetings and discussions, an electronic survey was conducted among students. According to Pierre Gaither, Executive Director for the Board, 46 percent of the students participated.