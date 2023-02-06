Grammy-winning rapper Future enhances S.T.E.M Education with innovative lab for Atlanta youth

His Free Wishes Foundation unveiled a cutting-edge STEM lab that will provide Atlanta students with access to interactive classes and mentorship opportunities.

ATLANTA — Grammy-winning rapper Future, known for his chart-topping hits and philanthropic endeavors, is investing significantly in S.T.E.M. education for kids in his hometown's Kirkwood neighborhood.

His family-run Free Wishes Foundation unveiled the "I Am a Dreamer" S.T.E. (a) M lab for underserved youth in Atlanta. Freewishes Executive Director and Future's sister Tia Wilburn explained that the a is for artists.

"Adding the a is meant to include the arts," Wilburn said. "With Future being an artist, we want to make sure we tap into those creatives and those kids that want to go into the S.T.E.M. career pathway."

The lab will provide Atlanta students with access to interactive classes and mentorship opportunities.

The Free Wishes Foundation, in collaboration with the Two K Foundation, worked to open the lab located at the Bessie Branham facility. The lab will serve as a hub for youth in the Kirkwood area, fostering their interest and participation in the diverse and exciting world of S.T.E.M. education.

"We're so excited to be able to share our new sleek and innovative lab with the students of Atlanta," the foundation said in an Instagram post. "The kids in the Kirkwood area will now have the opportunity to receive access to S.T.E.A.M. education."

Atlanta students will have access to photography, videography, science, robotics and coding at the S.T.E.A.M. lab, shared Wilburn.

The S.T.E.A.M. lab is meant to give Atlanta students in the Kirkwood area more educational opportunities and support underserved communities.

"This lab will serve marginalized communities that rarely get the advantages of a S.T.E.M. education," Wilburn explained.

Future founded the Free Wishes Foundation alongside his mother, Stephanie Jester and his sister, Tia Wilburn. The foundation is dedicated to Future's great-grandmother, Ruby Nell Gates.

Known affectionately as "Big Mama," she was the matriarch of the family and a pillar in her community.