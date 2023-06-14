GSU to offer Gwinnett public school teachers opportunity to pursue advanced degrees for free

The online program is for GCPS teachers who are interested in earning their master's in education (M.Ed.) in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools and Georgia State University are partnering to offer teachers the opportunity to pursue their advanced degrees for free.

The online program is for GCPS teachers who are interested in earning their master's in education (M.Ed.) in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program is designed for educators who already have their renewable middle-level or secondary education certification. The classes and coursework will offer teachers a chance to expand their knowledge in STEM and computer science curricula.

Those interested in the program have until Saturday, July 15 to apply. There is no fee required to fill out the online application but teachers do have to show proof of certification.

Once accepted into the program, a release stated GCPS teachers will not have to pay for their tuition, fees or books. GCPS teachers are required to sign a contract with the district for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

“We are excited and grateful to be partnering with a world renown institution like Georgia State University,” GCPS Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Hardin said. “Providing teachers with the opportunity to advance their education and sharpen their skills as educators falls right in line with ‘Effectiveness’ and ‘Excellence,’ key tenets of our Blueprint for the Future. This program is the latest example of the steps GCPS is taking to fulfill its commitment to providing students with world-class schools and teachers.”