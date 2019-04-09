ATHENS, Ga. — A student at Clarke Central High School has been arrested and charged after authorities learned he allegedly had a gun on the campus.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the school resource officer was made aware of a student on the grounds who was in possession of a pistol. The officer was able to work with administrators to isolate the student and confiscate a gun they found in his backpack.

The student, described only as a 15-year-old male, had a juvenile complaint filed against him for possession of a weapon on school grounds. He was then taken into custody by Athens-Clarke County Police before being taken to a juvenile detention center.

Due to the student's age, the school system hasn't released his name - and likely won't unless he ends up charged as an adult. Police haven't released a motive for the student bringing a gun to school.

Police said that they, along with the Clarke County School District, take student and employee security seriously and encourage parents to discuss the dangers of weapons in school with their children.

They also remind them to tell students to report any weapons or threats at school to an adult immediately.

