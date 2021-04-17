Nearly all of Gwinnett County students have chosen in-person schooling for the fall

Just about 4,000 of the county's roughly 177,000 students have chosen to continue with digital learning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly all of the students in the largest school district in Georgia will be back in class in person in the fall.

Gwinnett County Public Schools said only about 4,000 of its 177,000 students - roughly 2.2% - have chosen to opt out of in-person learning for the fall and will continue with digital instruction.

The breakdown is fairly even among grade levels, with 1,383 elementary students, 1,076 middle school students and 1,547 high school students choosing a digital format, according to the district.

A district spokesman said middle and high school digital students would be enrolled at Gwinnett Online Campus, though remain eligible for clubs, activities and social events at their home school.

"GCPS will hire additional teachers to handle the expected increase in enrollment," a statement said.

Elementary school students will take their digital classes either with a teacher from their school, within a cluster or possibly with a teacher at another school in the district, the spokesman said. Those students will also remain enrolled in their home school for extracurricular purposes.

The county is continuing to offer digital learning for summer school as well, recently announcing options that include an offer to cover costs for up to two summer courses for high school students who failed a class this year in an effort to make up for learning loss during the pandemic.

The online summer courses run from June 7-30 and will be offered through the Gwinnett Online Campus. Registration for online classes is open through May 30 and can be done here.