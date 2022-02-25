Gwinnett County Public Schools drops mask mandate following new CDC guidelines

The school system declared on Friday that it is transitioning from requiring masks within its facilities to only strongly recommending them.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools has revised its mask policy following new guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school system declared on Friday that it is transitioning from requiring masks within its facilities to only strongly recommending them. The school district's leaders also plan to review and ultimately update COVID-19 quarantine and isolation protocols.

The CDC issued new guidelines on Friday, recommending that people continue to where masks in areas where the risk of COVID-19 is still considered high. Gwinnett County is currently considered to be at a low risk, while more than 70% of the U.S. population resides in counties currently at low or medium risk of COVID-19 infection.