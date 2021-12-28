Gwinnett County Schools to require masks after winter break

Gwinnett County students will need to bring their masks come January.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools will soon require masks in all of its facilities. The news comes after Georgia recorded its second highest day of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Gwinnett County Public Schools first updated their mask policy on Nov. 17, issuing a mask requirement as of Jan. 4 in all facilities during periods of substantial or high community transmission. Now when students and staff return from winter break on Jan. 6, they will need to be masked.