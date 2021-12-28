Gwinnett County Schools to require masks after winter break

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools will soon require masks in all of its facilities. The news comes after Georgia recorded its second highest day of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Gwinnett County Public Schools first updated their mask policy on Nov. 17, issuing a mask requirement as of Jan. 4 in all facilities during periods of substantial or high community transmission. Now when students and staff return from winter break on Jan. 6, they will need to be masked.
The City of Atlanta has been upgraded to the Red Zone after being identified as an area of high transmission for COVID-19. The omicron variant is to blame for the large spike in cases, as it became the dominant strain within the U.S. just last week.