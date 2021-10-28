Five arrests made after Gwinnett County school threats, police say

Police said the five facing charges for the threats are all students in either middle or high school.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities held a press conference on Monday to discuss an investigation after multiple schools in Gwinnett County received threats across social media.

Last week, threats were made against Mill Creek High and Osborne Middle School. Most recently, there was a threat against Discovery High School.

While some of the threats were more specific than others, Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Police Chief Tony Lockhart said they investigated all of them as terroristic threats.

Police also said that two of the threats were actually for schools in other states that have the same names as Gwinnett County schools.