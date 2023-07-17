'That's really too late' | Parents urged not to wait to enroll children in kindergarten in Gwinnett County

The director of early learning and school readiness for the district, Kim Holland, said many children don’t come to kindergarten until two weeks after school starts.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s largest school district is urging families to enroll their children in kindergarten on time to avoid the logistical mess once school starts in just a matter of weeks.

Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is reminding parents who have children who will be five years old by September 1, to enroll their kindergarteners now.

"That's really too late. We need families to enroll their kindergarteners long before... so, now," she explained. "That way the school can get to know the child and the child gets to see the school, they get to walk the hall, they get to visit the classroom, but also parents have the opportunity to fill out information, get transportation set up."

While Gwinnett County Schools start August 2, teachers come back July 24. Between those days is a critical pre-planning period where students can meet their teachers, walk the halls, and see their classroom.

“When school starts, you have kindergarteners through 5th graders, hundreds of children in the building at one time so it’s a lot easier to introduce them to the school without all these other people there," Holland said. "If you come in late in the school year there’s already friendships that have been formed.”

She also noted that a district survey found this mostly involves newer families in the district – many who are used to school starting later in the month – and others who transfer and are not aware of the timelines.

“Schools know how many kindergarteners are supposed to be in their building so they’re thinking, 'I’m missing all these children, where are they?'," she added.

Marisol Devarez with the district said while the district is prepared to face late enrollments like it has every year, it’s better to enroll earlier for the child’s benefit.

"This seems to be a problem consistently every year," Devarez said. "When we're talking about little five year old's, especially new ones that have never been in an institution before, like a daycare, but even if they have, it's just a completely new environment and it can be very scary and intimidating. It's so important for them to feel welcomed and be excited instead of fearful of that first day of school.”

Devarez says if you're not sure which school your child will attend, use the GCPS school locator.

If you think you'll be moving, enroll them in the school you're zoned for now, then transfer.

She also said enrolling early will help the school sort out logistics.

"We’re talking about a teacher that maybe has 10 students or 12 students and all of a sudden there’s an influx of 12 new kids into her classroom," she said. "Now she's going to have to figure out how to or reorganize and restructure that classroom."

Holland recommends enrolling your child by July 24 so that they can attend all the activities your child's school has before the start of the school year.