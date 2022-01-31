Metro Atlanta's largest school district offering virtual learning option for students next year

Here's when registration begins

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A virtual learning option will be available for students grades K-12 at Gwinnett County Public Schools for the 2022-23 academic year.

According to a release, registration begins Tuesday, Feb. 1. Students who want to be virtual will be enrolled through Gwinnett Online Campus (GOC). This is the first time the GOC program is available for students grades K-3.

Online registration will be held for the entire month of February.

"Registration during this timeframe will allow the school to staff appropriately to serve students next school year," GCPS said in a release.

Families can learn more about Gwinnett Online Campus through several information sessions. The virtual sessions are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 at noon and Monday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. The sessions will be recorded and available for people to view later.

There will also be several in-person information sessions at the following dates and time:

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m