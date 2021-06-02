Gwinnett Schools under special review by accreditation agency

"I had warned our School Board that this was a possibility. Despite our best efforts to respond to Cognia’s initial questions," said Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbank.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is facing a review from its accrediting agency due to complaints that have been filed against the district.

GCPS spokesperson Sloan Roach confirmed Wednesday that the district was notified on April 19 that Cognia, the agency that accredits local school districts, felt a special review was warranted based on information and complaints they had received.

"While we were disappointed to learn that Cognia felt a special review was necessary, it did not come as a surprise," Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said in a statement.

Wilbanks went on to say that the district attempted to answer questions from Cognia officials, but additional complaints received by the accrediting agency motivated them to proceed with the review.

"I had warned our School Board that this was a possibility," he said. "It is our understanding that the complaints primarily center on our Board upholding its duties as a governing body and selected members adhering to their roles and responsibilities as members of the Board."

He added that the special review, which will be conducted this month, will include interviews with board members, the superintendent, teachers, administrators, students, parents, and other community members.

The Gwinnett County School Board voted 3-2 earlier this year to part ways with Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks. The board is expected to terminate his contract at the end of July. His original contract was supposed to end on June 30, 2022.