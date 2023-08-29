Gwinnett Schools battle teacher turnover with free leadership certification

Gwinnett Co. Schools partner with Mercer University open the door for teachers to earn a Tier I Leadership Certification at no cost.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The state's largest school district is partnering with Mercer University to keep their teachers as schools nationwide battle teacher burnout and turnover.

The Gwinnett County School initiative that just launched opens the doors for teachers to earn a Tier I Leadership Certification at no cost through Mercer University’s Tift College of Education’s Tier I Educational Leadership program.

Jeff Matthews, the assistant superintendent of leadership development, said the program is designed for teachers interested in entering leadership with the intention of providing a pathway for becoming an assistant principal.

“I think that this recruitment piece plays to the strength and diversity for our school," Matthews said. "I believe that it really allows us to lean into our our blueprint for the future. Our strategic plan."

Teachers who enroll with the Mercer program are required to stay on with the district though the 2025-2026 year.

The program comes after a consultant hired by the district revealed Gwinnett's teacher retention rate outpaced the nation's and state's average in recent years.

This is the second free educational opportunity provided to teachers in recent months. The district recently unveiled a partnership with Georgia State to earn a free master's degree.

“When we have opportunities such as partnerships with institutions that can challenge and help our teachers grow, I think our students benefit our families benefit and our community’s benefit," Matthews explained.

The deadline to apply for the next class of students into the Mercer program is Jan. 3.