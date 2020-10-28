Gwinnett Schools looking to fill teacher positions with virtual career fair

The fair is being held Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to Noon and is "by invitation only for those who hold certification in a range of fields."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold its first-ever virtual teacher career fair next month.

They said they are looking to fill the remaining 36 vacancies they have. GCPS employs more than 12,000 teachers district-wide.

The fair is being held Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to Noon and is "by invitation only for those who hold certification in a range of fields," the district said.