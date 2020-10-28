Gwinnett Schools looking to fill teacher positions with virtual career fair

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold its first-ever virtual teacher career fair next month.
They said they are looking to fill the remaining 36 vacancies they have. GCPS employs more than 12,000 teachers district-wide.
The fair is being held Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to Noon and is "by invitation only for those who hold certification in a range of fields," the district said.
Those interested are asked to fill out an application online. A GCPS representative will review the applicant's files and may extend an interview invitiation, they said, however, a request to participate does not guarantee an interview.
Teachers can visit the district's frequently asked questions and learn more about teaching in Gwinnett. For additional information or questions, email them at gcpsteach@gwinnett.k12.ga.us.