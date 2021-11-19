Gwinnett County Public Schools employees to get $1K raise

All active, benefit-eligible employees will get the one-time salary adjustment.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Just in time for the holiday season, employees at the state's largest school system found out they'd be getting a $1,000 raise.

"This one-time payment is one way we can say ‘thank you’ for their hard work and their commitment to our students and to this school district," Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts said. "Just as our employees are committed to the district, GCPS is committed to its employees and wants to be sure they know that they are appreciated and valued."

The salary adjustment will be paid in a lump sum and be included in employees’ December 2021 monthly paycheck.

"GCPS employees are simply the best and we must continue to look for ways to appropriately compensate all of our employees," Watts said.