Gwinnett County Schools set to vote on new sex education program despite pushback

Parents critical of the program said they believe sex education should be left up to each family.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County School leaders are expected to meet and discuss on Thursday, whether they'll adopt a new sex education curriculum that could impact children as young as elementary age.

The vote comes just hours after State Superintendent Richard Woods sent a letter to the Gwinnett County School Board and the superintendent – asking them to delay the vote.

The program the district is looking at switching to is called HealthSmart. It focuses on abstinence – while teaching students about consent, gender identity, and sexual orientation. The proposal also calls for children as young as 5th grade to receive lessons on sexual abuse and assault awareness.

“To me, it's just going to be overwhelming to them no matter what. But to start with fifth grade, to say, let's talk about gender identity. No, they don't have that mind developed enough to make decisions like that," Gwinnett parent, Brenda Stewart said.

Woods said in his letter that the content of the program goes beyond state standards. He added that the program would include lessons for kindergarten through 5th grade about sexual abuse and assault awareness, which is not required for that age.

Some parents said Wood's pushback should be a red flag for district leaders.

"They're not listening. They're not hearing the parents were not being taken seriously," Gwinnett County parent, Karen Pirkle said.

Board members are expected to discuss the program Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.