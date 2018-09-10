FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- From a homecoming dance to the emergency room - now investigators want to know who spiked a drink of a Flowery Branch teenager on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Hall County School District, a girl was rushed from the annual homecoming dance at Flowery Branch High School after having a serious reaction to whatever was placed in her lemonade.

Investigators said the teen suffered from headaches, skin rash and vomiting. She said she received the drink in a hallway or classroom but had no memory of who gave it to her.

The school district is now working alongside the Hall County Sheriff's Office to determine where the unwanted addition to the drink came from. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the dance and found no evidence of anyone tampering with the lemonade served at the event. They added that the drink came from large coolers with sealed lids and those containers were being watched by dance monitors.

However it happened, the school system superintendent said that he had little patience for whoever was responsible.

"Student safety is a top priority of the Hall County School District," Superintendent Will Schofield said following the incident. "And behaviors which endanger the safety of any of our 28,000 students will not be tolerated."

The teen's date, who called her mother and went to the hospital with them, isn't considered a suspect.

The district is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the person behind the "egregious" act. Anyone with details is asked to call the Flowery Branch High School principal, Jason Carter, at 770-967-8000 or send an e-mail to Jason.Carter@hallco.org.

