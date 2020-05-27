Gwinnett twins graduate top of class as valedictorian and salutatorian

Bill and Alice Ao both finished at the top of their class at Peachtree Ridge High School.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Alice and Bill Ao are fraternal twins, but that's not the only thing they have in common.

The Ao twins recorded a virtual graduation several weeks ago, which aired over the weekend. In the video, they stand side-by-side as Alice says, "In case you don't know, I'm Alice, and this is my little brother, Bill."

Bill waves emphatically, "that's me right there!"

They stand by each other as valedictorian and salutatorian, both finishing at the top of the Peachtree Ridge High School class of 2020.

Bill says it's his sister, Alice, who inspired him to reach that goal.

"She definitely helped me learn that this was a real possibility for me," he told 11Alive.

Built-in best friends, the twins say they are different in many ways, as well.

"I'm definitely more relaxed and a type-B personality, whereas Alice is definitely a type-A personality," Bill explained. "That's how she became valedictorian."

In the fall, they will find themselves apart for the first time. Bill will be heading to Princeton, and Alice to Yale.

"It will be sad having to be apart from Bill," Alice admitted. "I mean, it's going to be a challenging time for both of us."

